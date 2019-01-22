Metal price movement remains key factor for Hind Zinc's future performance

Hindustan Zinc posted a sequential improvement in performance in the December quarter, although the show compared to the year-ago quarter was weak, given the falling metal prices. Zinc prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME), at $2,631 a tonne, were 19 per cent lower year-on-year, but improved four per cent sequentially.

Lead prices on the LME, at $1,964, were down 21 per cent and seven per cent on year-on-year and sequential basis, respectively. Given the lower prices, a year-over-year decline in revenues was being anticipated. The company reported revenue decline of 6 per cent, ...