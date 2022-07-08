JUST IN
Oil prices rise by over $5 as tight supply outweighs recession fears
Business Standard

Metal stocks rally as China considers $220 billion stimulus plan

The move was expected to bolster infrastructure spending in the world's second-largest economy, where stringent Covid-19 lockdowns have led to a slump in demand

The BSE Metal index finished 4.5 per cent higher. Vedanta and Hindalco gained over 6 per cent each, while Tata Steel added 5 per cent

Shares of metal companies rallied on Thursday following reports that China was weighing a special bond of about $220 billion as a fiscal stimulus measure.

The move was expected to bolster infrastructure spending in the world’s second-largest economy, where stringent Covid-19 lockdowns have led to a slump in demand.

The BSE Metal index finished 4.5 per cent higher. Vedanta and Hindalco gained over 6 per cent each, while Tata Steel added 5 per cent. The revival in China is key for the improvement in prospects of global metal and commodity companies, say analysts.

First Published: Fri, July 08 2022. 00:09 IST

