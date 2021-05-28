Metropolis Healthcare advances 14%, hits new high on healthy Q4 results

-
Shares Metropolis Healthcare rallied 14 per cent to Rs 2,613 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Friday after the company reported nearly four-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 61.3 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY21), on the back of healthy operational performance. The company, a leading diagnostic service provider, had profit of Rs 15.5 crore in the year-ago quarter. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 2,605, touched on May 12, 2021.
Revenue from operations grew 42 per cent year on year (YoY) at Rs 291.80 crore in Q4FY21, against Rs 206.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year. Reported EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margins expanded by 820 basis points (bps) YoY at 33.2 per cent on the back of increased scale of business, strong cost optimization and automation efforts.
The management said non-Covid revenue continued to gain traction and post strong growth on a YoY basis. The Q4FY21 growth on quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis remained encouraging. The Covid revenue after declining for Jan and Feb, again increased in Mar-21 owing to second wave of covid-19. With vaccination drives ramping up to cover larger population, non-Covid business is expected to remain healthy, they said.
At 01:58 pm, the stock was up 11 per cent at Rs 2,527 on the BSE, against 0.74 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped multiple-fold with a combined 1.23 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE, so far. An average sub 50,000 shares were traded in the past two weeks.
