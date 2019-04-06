Rs 1,200-crore Metropolis Healthcare IPO subscribed 6 times

JUST IN
Business Standard

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

IPO
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The Rs 1,200-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Metropolis Healthcare saw a demand of nearly six times the shares on offer. The institutional investor portion of the IPO garnered nearly nine times subscription; the wealthy investor portion being subscribed thirce and the retail investor portion subscribed less than twice.

The price band for the IPO is Rs 877-880 per share. Given the high demand, the firm may price its shares at the top-end of the band, which will fetch it Rs 4,416 crore.

First Published: Sat, April 06 2019. 02:15 IST

