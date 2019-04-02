Metropolis IPO: Valuations factor in all the positives

The country’s second largest diagnostics player by profits, Metropolis, will become the third player to be listed post its IPO after Thyrocare and Dr Lal Pathlabs. The company is seeking to expand its presence in a large under-penetrated market which is dominated by smaller, unorganised players.

The company has been utilising both organic and inorganic opportunities (15 acquisitions over 10 years) to grow its business. The company has also followed a strategy of concentrating on a few large cities with higher growth. Metropolis derives 62.75 per cent of revenues from five focus ...