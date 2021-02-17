MF energy exposure off 280 bps since July, at near 3-yr low; IT at new high

Mutual fund (MF) exposure to oil and gas stocks hit a 30-month low, while that to information technology (IT) shares logged a new high in January. According to an analysis done by Motilal Oswal, about 6.9 per cent of the equity scheme assets were invested in energy companies, while close to 12 per cent in IT. Since July, the exposure to oil & gas stocks has come off by 280 basis points.

The sector is now has slipped to sixth position when it comes to MF sectoral exposure. In July, with an exposure of 9.7 per cent—the sector was in third place behind financials and IT. Exposure to ...