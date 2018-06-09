MF equity flows below one-year average for third straight month

Equity inflows for mutual funds stood at Rs 121 billion in May. While the inflow tally is strong, it is 20 per cent below the previous 12-month average of Rs 145 billion. In fact, this is the third straight month when the inflow has been below the one-year average.

The average monthly inflow for the second half of 2017 was Rs 174 billion. In comparison, the monthly average in 2018 has been 30 per cent lower at Rs 123 billion. Last year, the markets saw a secular up move, with the benchmark Sensex gaining 28 per cent and broader market BSE Small and BSE Midcap indices rising 48 per ...