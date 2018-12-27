MFs' entry in commodity derivatives to set stage for more commodity ETFs

The route for mutual funds to participate in commodity derivatives is opening up. Multi Commodity Exchange has proposed to the market regulator to allow Exchange Traded Funds in commodity derivatives.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is finalising changes in Mutual Funds Regulations, allowing them formally to participate in commodity derivatives and since ETFs are run by Mutual Fund management companies, while allowing MF, the regulator should also allow ETFs. This will set the stage for allowing commodity Exchange Traded Funds. At present, only gold ETFs are dealing ...