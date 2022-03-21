MFs investing in larger number stocks than before amid volatility

Mutual funds are investing in a larger number of stocks than before, a surge in new additions which have come in after the recent volatility. The industry invested in a total of 824 companies across the listed universe as of October 2021, according to tracker primemfdatabase.com. The S&P BSE Sensex hit its all-time high of 62,245.43 in October.

The index has since corrected to 57,863.93, currently around 7 per cent below the peak. The number of stocks that mutual funds invest in today is 842. This is the highest in at least 69 months, according to data from ...