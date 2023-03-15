JUST IN
MFs keep the powder dry as Nifty nears 'correction', cash holdings rise
As PMLA tightens grip on crypto, here's how other nations regulate VDAs
Business Standard

MFs keep the powder dry as Nifty nears 'correction', cash holdings rise

Cash holdings of equity schemes at top 20 funds rise to 6.2%; in at least four, the holdings are above 10%

Mutual Funds | Nifty | cash holding

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Mutual Fund

Mutual funds' average cash holdings in equity schemes topped 6 per cent in February as fund managers went slow on deployment of new inflows on expectations of better buying opportunities amid uncertainties in the market.

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 18:13 IST

