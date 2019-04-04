MFs, PMS in commodities: Opportunities galore, with near-term challenges

The proposed entry of mutual funds and portfolio management service (PMS) providers in the commodity derivatives segment is set to provide a big boost to the derivative market through increased hedging, especially for producers, besides improving depth and liquidity in far-month contracts as well. Fund houses, PMS managers and experts are optimistic about the opportunities to be thrown open by the proposed move.

However, they concede that there are several milestones to be crossed and challenges to be met before the full potential of this market is realised. The market regulator, ...