MFs pump in Rs 3,400 crore in fresh issuances in December, shows data

Mutual funds deployed Rs 3,380 crore in fresh issuances in December, with major investments in MedPlus Health (Rs 1,300 crore), CMS Info Systems (Rs 300 crore), Metro Brands (Rs 300 crore), Tega Industries (Rs 280 crore) and RateGain Travel (Rs 250 crore), according to a report by Edelweiss Alternative Research.
Among existing holdings, major additions were seen in ICICI Bank, Wipro, Infosys, and HDFC Bank. Major reductions were in HCL Tech, Bharat Electronics and RBL Bank (see table). The key mid-cap additions were IPCA Labs (Rs 685 crore), Indian Hotels (Rs 490 crore) and REC (Rs 240 crore). Key reductions were Vodafone Idea (Rs 290 crore), Persistent Systems (Rs 250 crore), Indian Energy Exchange (Rs 210 crore) and Latent View (Rs 160 crore).
Among small-caps, additions were seen in Go Fashion (Rs 330 crore), Data Patterns (Rs 210 crore), Kalpataru Power (Rs 200 crore) and PVR (Rs 180 crore). Key reductions were RBL Bank (Rs 520 billion), Equitas Holdings (Rs 60 crore), JM Financial (Rs 50 crore) and Sobha (Rs 40 crore).
