MFs see assets shrink in Q1 despite record gains for market indices

The heavy outflows in debt schemes, combined with a slowdown in equity flows, have taken a toll on the asset sizes of several fund houses. According to data sourced from Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), 38 of the 40 mutual funds (MFs) within the industry reported a decline on average assets for the June quarter.

The decline in assets under management (AUM) comes at a time when frontline market indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- have seen best quarter in 11 years.

“New investors, who have not gone through multiple equity market cycles, would have exited amid the market recovery. Fund houses with larger debt asset mix are still reeling from the negative sentiments following Franklin Templeton MF’s wind-up move,” said Joydeep Sen, consultant at Phillip Capital.

“Smaller-sized fund houses have seen larger decline in percentage terms due to their small base,” he added.





ALSO READ: World Coronavirus Dispatch: Air travel picks up on domestic flight recovery

The average asset base in June quarter stood at Rs 24.6 trillion, as against Rs 27 trillion in previous quarter, translating into a decline of 8.9 per cent.

In percentage terms, fund house that saw larger dips in their asset sizes included Baroda MF (38.1 per cent), JM Financial MF (33.7 per cent), Franklin Templeton MF (31.39 per cent), IDBI MF (-25.22 per cent) and HSBC MF (-23.06 per cent).

The data analysis excludes fund houses with less than Rs 2,000 crore of average asset size in previous quarter.

Industry observers say that this indicates that investors have been withdrawing funds from other schemes of Franklin Templeton MF (FT MF), which are not under wind-up.



ALSO READ: NBFCs, HFCs offload risky realty loans to special situation funds

In absolute terms, FT MF saw the biggest decline of Rs 36,514 crore, followed by Birla Sun Life MF (Rs 32,929 crore), Nippon India MF (Rs 24,823 crore), ICICI Prudential MF (Rs 24,452 crore) and Kotak Mahindra MF (Rs 18,762 crore). In percentage terms, the decline for most of these large-sized MFs was limited to range of 3-13 per cent.