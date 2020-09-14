JUST IN
HCL Tech surprises street with strong revenue outlook, robust deal book
Business Standard

Mid- and small-cap auto and ancillary stocks charge ahead on new Sebi norms

Besides the so-called technical factor, analyst also attribute the current rally to an attractive valuation, prompting investors to buy these stocks

Topics
Auto ancillary | auto stocks | mid cap stocks

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Mid-cap and small cap auto and auto ancillary stocks rallied on Monday as investors lapped up these firms following market regulator, Sebi (Security and Exchange Board of India) changing the investment norms. Among the mid- and small-cap companies that are part of the BSE Auto Index, Ashok Leyland ran up the most.

The Hinduja-flagship firm’s share rose 9.8 per cent to close at Rs 74.9 a piece. A sequential recovery in commercial vehicles sales has boosted investor sentiments. Ashok Leyland however, has yet to reach the previous high of above Rs100 it was trading at during ...

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 20:35 IST

