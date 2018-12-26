Mid, small-cap indices dip 1.5% each; 3M India, RBL Bank among worst hit

Surpassing the benchmarks, the mid and fell more in intra-day deals on Wednesday. The was trading around one and a half per cent lower at 14,954 levels, with 3M India (down 6 per cent) the worst hit. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, and were among the major contributors to the index's fall.

The S&P BSE SmallCap index, too, slipped nearly 1.50 per cent to 14,260 levels. Jubilant FoodWorks, Bharat Financial Inclusion and IB Ventures contributed the most to the index's fall, declining between 4 and 7 per cent.

However, bucked the trend, rallying as much as 17.97 per cent on BSE after the company said it has restarted production of urea from Unit I of Kakinada Plant, Andhra Pradesh on December 23, 2018. The company is in the process of a long term debt resolution with its lenders.

In its press release, it said, "the company is in the process of a Long Term Debt Resolution with its lenders. Pending debt resolution, basis support of Department of Fertilizers and Lenders, the company has restarted production of Urea from Unit I of Kakinada Plant, Andhra Pradesh on December 23, 2018."

On the other hand, benchmark indices and were trading around 1 per cent lower amid global sell-off.