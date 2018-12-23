Mid-, small-caps will outperform large-cap peers: Jyotivardhan Jaipuria

It has been a choppy 2018 for the Indian equity markets. Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder and managing director, Valentis Advisors, tells Puneet Wadhwa that an accelerating earnings cycle will drive a double-digit return for markets next year.

Edited excerpts: Where do you see the Sensex and the Nifty a year from now? An accelerating earnings cycle will drive a double-digit return in the equity markets next year. While the Sensex and the Nifty are still in positive territory in 2018, the broader market has seen a steep correction. The probability of another negative year in 2019 ...