Mid-year market review: Midcap index dips 13%, smallcap down 16%

Additional surveillance mechanism for select put in place by market regulator (Sebi) and concerns regarding rejig in classification of mid-and small-caps have led to from these two segments underperform their large-cap peers in the first half of calendar year 2018 (H1CY18).

The S&P Midcap and S&P small-cap indices have lost around 13 per cent and 16 per cent respectively in H1CY18, as compared to four per cent rise in the S&P during this period, ACE Equity data shows.



Also Read: Mid and Small-caps under pressure; 132 stocks hit 52-week low

Indiabulls Ventures, Firstsource Solutions, NIIT Technologies, V-Mart Retail and MindTree gained 61 per cent to 84 per cent and were the top performers among the BSE 500 pack. On the other hand, Vakrangee, Kwality, HCC, HDIL and Manpasand Beverages lost in the range of 65 per cent to 85 per cent in H1CY18, ACE Equity data shows.

For the remaining half of CY18, analysts expect the to remain choppy on account of rising oil prices that could stoke inflationary pressures, possible hike in interest rates by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), corporate earnings, rupee levels, political uncertainty surrounding the assembly elections scheduled for H2CY18 and the general elections scheduled for 2019.



That apart, trade war fears and interest rate moves by global central banks are some of the key factors that traders will keep a tab on. Sanjay Mookim, India Equity Strategist, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, for instance, maintains December 2018 fair value for the S&P BSE at 32,000 levels, which is nearly 10 per cent lower from the current levels the index is trading at.

“An improvement in the NIFTY’s breadth would require not just absolute earnings growth, but also earnings beats. These seem unlikely in the near term due to elevated expectations (MSCI India FY19 EPS currently forecast to grow 25% YoY). India is relatively devoid of domestic catalysts now, though uncertainties around elections in 2019 are likely to increase through the year. The latter could particularly hurt mid-caps,” Mookim says.

Adding: “Given our cautious outlook, perhaps it is time for investors to increase focus on top down sector choices. We are currently overweight Discretionary, Financials and Industrials and underweight on Health Care, IT; having recently reduced staples to Neutral weight.”



Also Read: BSE Midcap index set for worst monthly fall in 18 months

Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Insecticides India, Jubilant Foodworks, KEC International, NBCC, Nestle, Oracle Financial, Petronet LNG, SBI Life, SRF, Sterlite Technologies, Tata Motors and Tata Steel are some of the top buy ideas of across the large- and mid-cap segments.

Sanjeev Prasad, executive director and co-head, still feels mid-cap consumer to be quite expensive given their valuation and prefers to avoid them same despite their relatively better longer-term growth prospects.

Balkrishna Industries, CESC, Escorts, Federal Bank, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Laurus Labs, Max Financial Services, Prestige Estates, Sadbhav Engineering and Shriram City Union Finance are the stocks he recommends in the mid-cap segment.



