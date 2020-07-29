JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Sebi bans Max Capital, proprietor from acting as investment advisors
Business Standard

Mindspace Business Parks REIT IPO fully subscribed a day before close

The price band for the REIT offering is Rs 274-Rs 275 per unit

Topics
REIT | IPO

BS Reporter 

IPO market
Mindspace REIT has already allotted units worth Rs 2,644 crore to anchor investors

Mindspace Business Parks REIT IPO garnered full subscription on Tuesday, a day before its close. The 67.7-million unit offering has garnered bids for 71.9 million units, the data provided by stock exchanges showed.

The price band for the REIT offering is Rs 274-Rs 275 per unit. The IPO comprises fresh fundraise of Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 3,500 crore.

Mindspace REIT has already allotted units worth Rs 2,644 crore to anchor investors.

First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 02:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU