Mindspace Business Parks REIT IPO fully subscribed a day before close

Mindspace Business Parks garnered full subscription on Tuesday, a day before its close. The 67.7-million unit offering has garnered bids for 71.9 million units, the data provided by stock exchanges showed.

The price band for the offering is Rs 274-Rs 275 per unit. The comprises fresh fundraise of Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 3,500 crore.

Mindspace has already allotted units worth Rs 2,644 crore to anchor investors.