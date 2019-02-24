Mirae Asset India Equity Fund: Stock selection aids outperformance

Mirae Asset India Equity Fund was launched in April 2008 as Mirae Asset India Opportunities Fund. After the reclassification and rationalisation of mutual funds by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the scheme was renamed Mirae Asset India Equity Fund in March 2018.

It featured in the top 30 percentile in the multi-cap category of CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) during the three quarters ended December 2018. The fund is being managed by Neelesh Surana, Harshad Borawake and Gaurav Mishra since May 2008, May 2017 and January 2019, respectively. Its month-end assets under ...