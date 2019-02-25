MOFSL, IIFL fall as Sebi declares commodity arms unfit to undertake trading

-
ALSO READ
Sebi to meet leading commodity brokers next week over Rs 56-bn NSEL case
Sebi issues show-cause notices to 300 brokerages in NSEL case
EOW files case against 300 brokers in NSEL case on Sebi complaint
NSEL case: Bombay HC quashes EOW's move to attach 63moons' properties
NSEL case: P Chidambaram, 2 others to face Rs 10,000-crore lawsuits
-
Shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) and IIFL Holdings slipped as much as 5.11 per cent and 8.99 per cent, respectively in intra-day trade on BSE after the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in an order on Friday declared that the commodity broking arms of Motilal Oswal and India Infoline (IIFL) are not ‘fit and proper’ to undertake commodities derivative trading, as part of an ongoing investigation into the NSEL case.
The market regulator is probing a Rs 5,600 crore payment default which broke out at the spot commodity trading platform NSEL in 2013 in which broking firms like Motilal Oswal Commodities Broker are alleged to have involved in misselling of NSEL contracts without having underlying commodities in the warehouses. READ MORE
Sebi maintained that the two brokers had a close association with NSEL and allowed themselves to “become a channel”.“Thus… the noticee is not a fit and proper person to be granted registration/to operate as a commodity derivatives broker”, the order read.
In July 2013, Jignesh Shah-promoted NSEL had defaulted in payment of Rs 5,600 crore. Several investigative authorities have traced the money trail to NSEL and its 22 defaulting brokers who were commodity producers or suppliers.
Shares of the companies, however, pared their initial losses and were trading marginally lower in late morning deals. At 10:41 am, MOFSL was trading 1.47 per cent lower at Rs 603.30 apiece on BSE while IIFL Holdings was quoting at Rs 362 levels, down 1 per cent.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU