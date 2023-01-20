JUST IN
Moody's upgrades ratings for PNB, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda to 'Baa3'
Hindustan Unilever slips 4% as royalty payout hike raises margin concerns
MARKET LIVE: Sensex reverses loss, turns green; Nifty50 above 18,100
Stocks to Watch: RIL, PVR, HUL, Bata India, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, LTTS, Auto
Sensex snaps two-day rally amid global weakness, falls 187 points
Analysts hopeful of ICICI insurance twins despite Q3 disappointment
Rs 20,000-cr Adani Enterprises FPO opens on Jan 27: Should you subscribe?
Shares of Adani Enterprises decline after FPO pricing, down over 4%
Hike in royalty payout to parent could weigh on Hindustan Unilever margins
Jubilant Foodworks plans to invest Rs 900 crore in India in 12-18 months
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Gold price unchanged in early trade; selling at Rs 56,730 per 10 grams
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Moody's upgrades ratings for PNB, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda to 'Baa3'

India's improving macros, banks improving credit profile trigger upgrade

Topics
Moody's | PNB | Rating agencies

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock

Global rating agency Moody's has upgraded the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Bank of Baroda (BOB), Canara Bank, and Punjab National Bank (PNB) from "Ba1" to "Baa3", reflecting improving credit profile and macro economic conditions.

It also upgraded the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of the State Bank of India and three public sector banks - BOB, Canara Bank and PNB.

The upgrading of ratings and BCA reflect an improvement in India's macro profile to "Moderate+" from "Moderate" and the improving credit metrics of the four banks, Moody's said in a statement on Friday.

The outlooks on long-term ratings of all four banks remain stable. The rating agency continues to work on the assumption of a very high level of government support to the banks in times of need.

Credit conditions in India have gradually improved, with a significant reduction in the banks' stock of legacy problem loans over the past three years. Corporates' financial health has also improved following a decade of deleveraging, while stress among non-bank financial institutions has abated, it added.

In addition, retail loans have performed well despite pandemic-induced economic stresses, indicating better underwriting quality and relatively low household leverage in India compared to those in many other Asian countries.

The rating agency flagged risks from rising interest rates and moderation in pace of country's economic growth. Loans to small and medium-size enterprises continue to pose risks to the banks' asset quality as this segment is most vulnerable to interest rate rises.

Furthermore, while India's economic growth will moderate driven by rising rates and a global slowdown, the economy will perform better than emerging market peers.

The BCA upgrades of the four banks reflect their improved asset quality and profitability. The gross non-performing loan ratios as of the end of September 2022 for SBI, BOB, Canara and PNB declined sharply from lelevls in March 2018. There has been a corresponding improvement in their net NPL formation rates as well.

Moody's expects the banks' asset quality to be healthy over the next 12-18 months, helped by a supportive operating environment, improved corporate balance sheets, and better retail underwriting quality.

The improvement in asset quality has translated into higher profitability because of lower credit costs. This increase in profitability is expected to be sustainable over the next 12-18 months, rating agency added.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Moody's

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 10:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.