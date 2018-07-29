More re-rating ahead for ITC; cigarette volume growth revives in Q1

Shares of ITC, which were under pressure until recently due to regulatory challenges faced by its flagship business of cigarettes, hit a 52-week high of Rs 307 during intra-day trade on Friday, before ending 5.2 per cent higher at Rs 302.2, after the company announced its June-2018 quarter (Q1) results late on Thursday. In a surprise, the company reported 1.5 per cent growth in cigarette volumes as against 1-2 per cent decline expected by analysts.

There was 1 per cent growth in the year-ago quarter. In fact, this was the third consecutive quarter of a progress in cigarette volume ...