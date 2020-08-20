More stable guide for valuation can be the P/B ratio: UTI MF's Kulkarni

While economic uncertainty persists, the domestic equity markets are holding onto the gains seen since March lows. Swati Kulkarni, fund manager, UTI Mutual Fund, tells Jash Kriplani that stimulus support and fiscal policy response of governments are making investors look beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

Edited excerpts: How do you see the current valuations? Given the wide divergence over the past few years between estimates and actual reported earnings, it’d be better to see valuations from a 12-month trailing basis. On the price-to-earnings matrix, valuations for the leading ...