These 5 stocks are likely to slip into Rs 100 club, show technical charts

The recent sharp fall in the stock market has seen many stocks entering the Rs 100 club. This club includes those stocks that have fallen below Rs 100 levels after a strong upside.

Counters like Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), Jet Airways (India), IRB Infrastructure Developers, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure have joined this club by falling below Rs 100-mark as they hurt the investor sentiment and relevance of long-term portfolio for investors. The “better late than never” has become the mantra of trading in these days of uncertainty. Although, it is hard ...