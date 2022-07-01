JUST IN
Banks, IT account for 93% of the Rs 2 trillion selloff by FPIs the past yr
More upside in ITC stock with some help from stable taxation of cigarettes

Analysts say while valuations of global tobacco peers are back to pre-pandemic levels, ITC still trades at a 24% discount to its Jan 2019 valuation of 25.4x one-year forward EPS

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

ITC

ITC hit a 52-week high of Rs 285 before closing four per cent higher at Rs 284.35 on Friday even as markets were down. Analysts say ITC is a defensive play in volatile markets with high dividend yield, backed by its near-monopoly in cigarettes, leadership in paperboard and packaging, steadily growing FMCG business and recovery in the hospitality segment.

A stable tax regime for cigarettes is also helping. Motilal Oswal Securities has a buy with target price of Rs 335.

It said, “While valuations of global tobacco peers have been restored to their pre-pandemic levels, ITC still trades at a 24 per cent discount to its January 2019 valuation of 25.4x one-year forward EPS.”

First Published: Fri, July 01 2022. 19:43 IST

