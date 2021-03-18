Morgan Stanley becomes first major US bank to offer access to bitcoin funds

has become the first big US bank to offer its wealth management clients access to funds, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

In an internal memo, the bank told its financial advisers it would launch access to three funds allowing ownership of Bitcoin, the report said.

Besides, Grayscale Investments, the company behind the world’s largest fund, is offering new trusts to invest specifically in five different cryptocurrencies.

The trusts are delving into still-niche corners of the universe. Three of the funds will invest individually in the cryptocurrencies Chainlink, Filecoin and Livepeer. One will hold Basic Attention tokens that run on the Ethereum network, while the fifth will invest in coins of the virtual-reality world known as Decentraland.