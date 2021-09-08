Morgan Stanley sees India winning global bond index spot early next year

India is likely to win inclusion into one of the world's top bond indices early next year, investment bank said on Wednesday, predicting it could trigger an instant $40 billion buying surge and as much as $250 billion over the next decade.



JPMorgan's influential GBI-EM and Global Aggregate indices are likely to include India in early 2022, Morgan Stanley's analysts said in a note.



"We expect one-off index inflows of $40 billion in 2022/23, followed by annual inflows of $18.5 billion in the next decade, pushing foreign ownership up to 9% by 2031," they added.