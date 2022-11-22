Motilal Oswal AMC to accept fresh investments in international schemes

Company (AMC) has re-opened three of its international schemes for subscription. From next month, the will be accepting up to Rs 2 lakh per calendar month, per permanent account number (PAN) in S&P 500 Index Fund, EAFE Top 100 Select Index Fund and Motilal Oswal 100 Fund of Fund.

According to a communication issued by the AMC, the restrictions have been lifted only from lumpsum and switch-in . "Motilal Oswal is continuing with the restriction on systematic investment options such as SIP, STP," the fund house said.

Motilal Oswal along with other fund houses had suspended fresh in their international schemes in January 2022 after the (Sebi) advised mutual funds to stop further in foreign stocks to avoid breach of industry-wide overseas limits.

According to Sebi, the mutual funds can make overseas investments up to $7 billion. The restrictions came into force after the industry came close to breaching this limit in January.

In June, lifted the restriction on investments in foreign stocks, opening the path for mutual funds to re-open their international schemes for subscription. However, the regulator imposed a condition that fund houses can only invest up to the available headroom without breaching the overseas investment limits utilised as on February 1.