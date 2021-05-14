Mphasis shares decline 2% on muted March quarter performance

-
ALSO READ
Here is why TCS shares declined 4% today despite a strong Q4 earnings show
TCS posts strong Q4 results helped by $9.2-bn order book; revenue rises 4%
TCS reports 15% rise in Q4 net at Rs 9,246 cr; declares dividend of Rs 15
ICICI Bank Q3: Treasury gains, stake sale in ICICI Sec to aid profitability
Market Ahead, Feb 1: Top factors that could guide markets this week
-
Shares of mid-tier information technology (IT) firm Mphasis slipped 1.8 per cent in Friday's intra-day deals on the BSE to Rs 1,764 apiece after the company reported a muted set of numbers in March quarter of fiscal year 2020-21 (Q4FY21). At 11:00 AM, the stock was quoting 1.2 per cent down at Rs 1,776 per share on the BSE as against a 0.09 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. The S&P BSE IT index, meanwhile, eased 0.74 per cent.
During the period under review, the company's gross revenue grew 1.8 per cent sequentially and 6.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,556.87 crore. In Constant Currency (CC) temrms, growth was 2 per cent QoQ and 4.9 per cent YoY. Of this, direct revenue grew 3.1 per cent QoQ and 21.3 pr cent YoY on a reported basis. In Constant Currency, revenue grew 3.5 per cent QoQ and 19.9 per cent YoY. The DXC revenues, on the other hand, fell by 7.2 per cent on a sequential basis.
The bottomline, however, shrunk 2.6 per cent sequentially to Rs 316.9 crore, excluding one-time income tax benefit of Rs 42.4 crore in Q4FY20. Net profit margins contracted from 15.06 per cent in the year ago period to 12.56 per cent in the quarter under study. The margin also declined 60 bps on sequential basis.
Meanwhile, Mphasis clocked new total contract value (TCV) wins of $245 million in Q4FY21 in Direct; of which 69 per cent was in new generation services. In addition, the company closed a landmark deal of $250 million in Q1FY22.
"The accelerated digital transformation journey for businesses globally has translated to continued growth for Mphasis in FY 21. This has been a break-out year in terms of growth. Mphasis has recorded the highest ever TCV wins in Direct of $1,112 million and our Direct Business growth of 22.5 per cent on a reported basis, was a historical high. Our engineering-led DNA and client centricity has helped us stay consistent with our performance and we continue to invest in accelerating our targeted go-to-market and delivery guilds," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Mphasis.
For the full FY21, the Bengaluru-based IT firm's gross revenue grew 9.8 per cent and 4.9 per cent in Constant Currency while the net profit grew 2.7 per cent to Rs 1,216.8 crore. Mphasis Board of Directors recommended a dividend of Rs 65 per share, including a special dividend of Rs 27, for FY21.
Mphasis Limited is an IT services company that provides infrastructure technology and applications outsourcing services, as well as architecture guidance, application development and integration, and application management services.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU