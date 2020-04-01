MSCI defers decision on hiking India’s weight in its global indices

has deferred the decision on increasing India’s weight in its It was widely expected that the global index provider would hike the country’s weight by assigning higher foreign inclusion factor (FIF) after the Centre’s decision to virtually increase the investment limit meant for in domestic companies.

In October, the government had issued a circular raising statutory Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) limit of Indian companies to the sectoral foreign investment limit, effective April 1, 2020.

Many listed companies have capped much below the sector limit. So under the new framework, the investment legroom in these companies automatically increases to the sectoral limit. To illustrate, many domestic banks have capped at 49 per cent even though the sectoral foreign investment limit is 74 per cent.

However, the government has given companies the option to restrict through board approvals. This has led to ambiguity on whether the FPI investment limit would indeed go up.

“While the circular raises the statutory FPI limit to the sectoral foreign investment limit, it also provides an option for companies to restrict their respective FPI limits to a lower threshold, with the approval of the company's board of directors and its general body, before March 31, 2020,” said in a release.

“ will wait for the practical implementation of these changes and the systematic publication of the new sectoral limits applicable to Indian securities before making any changes to the MSCI Indexes,” it added.

At present, the so-called FIF for the Indian is low given the low free-float market capitalisation compared to other global peers.

While India is among the top 10 globally in terms of full market cap, it ranks 13th in terms of free-float market cap.

Some analysts were expecting India’s weightage in the MSCI Emerging Market index, widely tracked by foreign investors, to go up by 40 basis points following the change to the FPI limits which have become effective from April 1.

MSCI has said it will re-assess the situation before its quarterly index review staled in August. However, it has said it will provide further communication on this issue by June 30.

Experts said increase in FIF will give a boost to the domestic as it will lead to sharp Indian markets are grappling with exodus of foreign funds. In March, the pullout by FPIs was highest-ever at nearly Rs 60,000 crore.

Meanwhile, MSCI has provided some relief by continuing to include depositary receipts (DRs) for calculating foreign ownership limits. A year ago, it had proposed to exclude DRs, raising concerns of outflows in stocks such as Tata Motors, Larsen and Tourbro, ITC and Dr Reddy’s.

“MSCI will continue to include DRs in calculating the foreign ownership limit for Indian securities as per the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes (GIMI) methodology,” the index provider has said.

Many were expecting India’s overall weightage to drop by 25 basis points if MSCI had gone ahead with the proposal to drop DRs from calculating foreign ownership limits.