MSCI makes changes to India indices: BHEL out, Divi's Laboratories in

13 additions and 37 deletions to the MSCI India Smallcap Index have also been announced

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Global index provider MSCI has announced changes to the MSCI India index, a key benchmark for India-focused overseas funds.

Effective November 30, Siemens India and Bharat Heavy Electricals (Bhel) will cease to be part of the index, while Divi’s Laboratories will be added, said the brokerages.

Meanwhile, it has announced 13 additions and 37 deletions to the MSCI India Smallcap Index.

Among the stocks added are Au Small Finance, ICICI Securities and Lemon Tree Hotels. On other hand, Hindustan Construction Company, Infibeam Avenues and Jet Airways are among the stocks that will be excluded.
First Published: Wed, November 14 2018. 23:58 IST

