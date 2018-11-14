MSCI makes changes to India indices: BHEL out, Divi's Laboratories in

Global index provider has announced changes to the India index, a key benchmark for India-focused overseas funds.

Effective November 30, Siemens India and (Bhel) will cease to be part of the index, while Divi’s Laboratories will be added, said the brokerages.

Meanwhile, it has announced 13 additions and 37 deletions to the India Smallcap Index.

Among the stocks added are Au Small Finance, and Lemon Tree Hotels. On other hand, Hindustan Construction Company, Infibeam Avenues and Jet Airways are among the stocks that will be excluded.