JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Nelco freezes at 10% upper circuit for 2nd straight day; hits multi-yr high
Business Standard

MSCI rejig could trigger $160 mn outflows from domestic markets: Edelweiss

While the global index provider hasn't added or deleted any Indian stocks, it has reduced weights of bluechip firms RIL, Infosys and HDFC

Topics
MSCI | Domestic markets | Bluechip companies

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

The addition to MSCI's indices has sent Riyadh stocks into a bull market and brought record fund inflows

Domestic markets could see outflows of up to $160 million on account of MSCI rebalancing, estimates Edelweiss Alternative Research.

While the global index provider hasn’t added or deleted any Indian stocks, it has reduced weights of bluechip firms RIL, Infosys and HDFC.

“As per our calculations, India may see an outflow of around $150-160 million on August 31. The key inflows led by marginal weight up will be in Tata Steel ($100 million) and Havells ($28 million) while key outflow led by slight weight down will be seen in Reliance Industries ($31 million) , Infosys ($28 million) and HDFC ($22 million),” said Abhilash Pagaria, Asst Vice President of the firm in a note.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, August 12 2021. 16:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.