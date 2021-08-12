MSCI rejig could trigger $160 mn outflows from domestic markets: Edelweiss

-
Domestic markets could see outflows of up to $160 million on account of MSCI rebalancing, estimates Edelweiss Alternative Research.
While the global index provider hasn’t added or deleted any Indian stocks, it has reduced weights of bluechip firms RIL, Infosys and HDFC.
“As per our calculations, India may see an outflow of around $150-160 million on August 31. The key inflows led by marginal weight up will be in Tata Steel ($100 million) and Havells ($28 million) while key outflow led by slight weight down will be seen in Reliance Industries ($31 million) , Infosys ($28 million) and HDFC ($22 million),” said Abhilash Pagaria, Asst Vice President of the firm in a note.
