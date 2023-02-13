JUST IN
MSCI revision: CG Power, Bank Baroda look bullish on charts; avoid Biocon
City Union Bank shares crash 13.5% after Q3 earnings dip on quarterly basis
Balkrishna Industries tanks over 11% as Q3 profit plunges 68% YoY
Sebi to update FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Adani Group probe this week
Oil India hits 8-month high on highest-ever quarterly profit in Q3FY23
Coforge slides 7% as over 7 million equity shares change hands on bourses
Glenmark Pharma jumps 5% post December quarter earnings
MARKET LIVE: Sensex off day's low, down 200pts; Nifty50 below 17,800
Stocks to watch: M&M, Nykaa, SAIL, Sun Pharma, NALCO, Oil India, Tata Steel
YES Bank, PolicyBazaar added to FPI cart in October-December quarter
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
City Union Bank shares crash 13.5% after Q3 earnings dip on quarterly basis
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

MSCI revision: CG Power, Bank Baroda look bullish on charts; avoid Biocon

Biocon share may slip up to 21 per cent if breaks 52-week low

Topics
Bank of Baroda | CG power | biocon stock

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

The MSCI logo is seen in this June 20, 2017. Photo: Reuters
MSCI added CG Power and Industrial Solutions and Bank of Baroda, while excluded Biocon

In the recent review, Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) added Bank of Baroda and CG Power and Industrial Solutions, while excluded Biocon from its India Index. MSCI evaluates its indices on a semi-annually and quarterly basis.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bank of Baroda

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 11:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.