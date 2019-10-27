- FPIs infuse over Rs 3,800 crore into capital markets in October so far
MUHURAT TRADING LIVE: Markets set to usher in Samvat 2076
Catch the special coverage of the stock markets during Muhurat Trading
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Hello and welcome to Business Standard’s special coverage of Muhurat trading for Samvat 2076
Weak consumption demand in the economy, vacillating trade negotiations between the United States and China, tensions in the gulf region, proposal of taxation on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) under Budget 2019, abysmal corporate earnings and geo-political tensions between India and Pakistan post abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir were among the key factors that impacted sentiment at the bourses in Samvat 2075.
With mounting fears of a global recessions and China, mostly, at the receiving end of the trade war, metal stocks were the hardest hit in the previous year. Commodity prices, typically adjusted basis of global demand, were hit as the world’s biggest consumption market faced slowdown. Accordingly, Nifty Metal Index underperformed the benchmark indices and was among the biggest loser in Samvat 2076. READ MORE HERE
THE ROAD AHEAD
Going ahead, analysts have ruled out a runway market rally in Samvat 2076 on the back of several domestic and global headwinds, which they say, could keep markets volatile through the year.
On the domestic front, health of the economy, fiscal and current deficits, flows – both from foreign and domestic investors -- into equites as an asset class, interest rates, liquidity issues, policy initiatives by the government and modest growth in corporate earnings are some of the factors likely to impact sentiment.
At the global level, trade war tussle, monetary policy of major central banks and oil prices, analysts feel, are the factors that will dictate market direction. READ MORE HERE
