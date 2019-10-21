Samvat 2076 will be a better year for investors: Jyotivardhan Jaipuria

As an eventful Samvat 2075 draws to a close this week and investors prepare to usher in the new Hindu calendar year, Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder and managing director, Valentis Advisors, tells Puneet Wadhwa that the markets hope the economy is close to bottoming out.

Investors, he says, are now waiting for signs of an economic and earnings revival. Edited excerpts: Your market outlook for Samvat 2076? Samvat 2076 will be a better year for investors, especially since we expect the broader markets to do better after the battering that the small- and mid-cap stocks have seen over ...