JUST IN
Municipal corporations may issue bonds worth Rs 1000 cr in next 3 months
Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers shares skyrocket on govt's stake move
How to move shares to another demat if you're sore with existing broker
Sebi proposes norm to prevent brokers from retaining clients' funds
Adani Ports rises for second straight day; stock up 26% from Monday's low
Patanjali Foods gains 10% from day's low after over 20% fall in 8 sessions
Sebi seeks beneficial ownership details of foreign investors from banks
IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts
Chaman Lal Setia Exports zooms 17% on strong Q3 operational performance
Airtel's Q3 revenue may rise 20% YoY; Vi could face 6 mn subscriber exits
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers shares skyrocket on govt's stake move
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Municipal corporations may issue bonds worth Rs 1000 cr in next 3 months

Indore announces green bond issuance for Rs 244 cr, amount raised will be used to set up solar power plant

Topics
Bonds | Muni bond | Investment

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Rupee, bonds market, funds

At a time when the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India are looking to encourage municipal bodies to issue bonds, debt market sources said that around five to six such corporations may sell bonds worth around Rs 1,000 crore in three to four months.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bonds

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 19:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.