Muted demand, hedges hit Titan's jewellery sales, Q2 revenues down 2%

On a day when leading market indices like the BSE Sensex were up by 1.7 per cent, the stock of jewellery major, Titan, shed over 6 per cent in intra-day trading before closing with a 2.4 per cent loss at Rs 1,230. Worries over FY20 growth outlook post two consecutive quarters of dismal performance in the key jewellery segment weighed on investor sentiment.

The company on Monday, post market hours, had reported an about two per cent year-on-year decline in jewellery revenue for July - September period (Q2) in its quarterly update. In the June quarter (Q1), year-on-year jewellery revenue ...