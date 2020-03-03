Muted outlook may lead to correction in TVS Motor's stock: Analysts

TVS Motor reported a 27 per cent fall in domestic volumes for February, the sharpest among domestic two-wheeler peers. While motorcycle sales, which account, for about a half of overall volumes fell 3.3 per cent, sales of scooters, its second largest segment, fell 30 per cent to 60,000 units.

The ongoing slowdown in the scooter segment, the transition to BS-VI, and supply disruptions because of the coronavirus outbreak have led to a sharp drop in volumes. Hero MotoCorp, too, reported a 68 per cent decline in scooter volumes to just under 19,000 units, while its overall volumes fell 19 per ...