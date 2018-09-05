Muthoot Finance gains 6% post Q1 results

was trading higher by 6% at Rs 424 on the at 09:44 am in otherwise weak market after the company reported a 43% year on year growth in net profit at Rs 4.92 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2018 (Q1FY19). The had a profit of Rs 3.45 billion during the same quarter of previous year.

Net interest income (interest income minus interest expense) grew 31% to Rs 11.03 billion from Rs 8.44 billion in the year ago quarter. Net interest margin improved to 14.68% in against 12.24% in previous year quarter.

The consolidated loan assets of the Group increased by 16% at Rs 343 billion during the quarter under review against Rs 295 billion in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Managing director of Muthoot Finance, George Alexander Muthoot said the effort was to grow the non-gold loan portfolio.

"At present, almost 90% of our portfolio is gold loan, with the rest coming from housing finance, microfinance, and the Sri Lankan subsidiary. We are planning to bring the gold loan to 85% by the end of this year and to 80 per cent during the next year," Muthoot said.

is expected to start its mutual funds business and vehicle finance business during this fiscal year as part of its plan to gradually grow its non-gold loan portfolio. The company has received in-principle approval to launch the asset management company and would set up the business in six months.

Despite of today’s 6% rally, has underperformed the market by falling 10% in past one year, as compared to 20% rise in the Sensex.