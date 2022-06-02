MFs' debt exposure to NBFCs rises 14.3% to Rs 1.7 trn in March: Report

(MF) debt exposure in the form of commercial paper (CP) and corporate debt (CD) to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) rose by 14.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.7 trillion in March 2022.

The growth was on account of issuing CP for funding initial public offerings (IPO) and long-term investment shifting to short-term as the market expects a hike in interest rate, according to a report by CARE Ratings.

In absolute terms, MF debt exposure expanded by Rs 21,000 crore from March 2021.

Outstanding investments in CPs of grew 25 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 73,000 crore in March 2022 due to the issuance of CPs by the for funding requirements and the shifting of investments in the short-term instruments as the market expected to rise in interest rates. In absolute terms, it expanded by Rs 15,000 crore from March 2021. The percentage share of funds deployed by MFs in CPs of NBFCs in March 2022 stood at 4.4 per cent of debt AUMs compared with 3.6 per cent in March 2021.

Meanwhile, investments in corporate debt of NBFCs rose by 7.4 per cent y-o-y to Rs 97,000 crore in March 2022. The percentage share too increased to 5.8 per cent in March 2022 from 5.6 per cent in March 2021.

CPs deployed in NBFCs for less than 90 days and 90 days to 182 days rose by 17 per cent and 31 per cent y-o-y to Rs 45,000 and Rs 11,000 crore, respectively, in March 2022 due to the issuance of CPs by the NBFCs for funding requirements, whereas 182 days to 1 year dropped by 34 per cent to Rs 7,918 crore.

The proportion of CPs and corporate debt (182 days to 1-year) deployed together in NBFCs as a percentage of total debt funds increased to 17.2 per cent in March 2022 as compared to 14 per cent in March 2021, while the proportion of total debt funds increased to 10.3 per cent in March 2022 as compared to 9.2 per cent in March 2021.

The credit exposure of the banks to the NBFCs fluctuated around the Rs 9 trillion mark for the better part of the year and crossed Rs 10 trillion threshold in December 2021. It continued its upward trajectory in March 2022 as capital market rates hardened and NBFCs turned to avail of comparatively cheaper bank loans. However, overall borrowing cost is expected to become expensive given that the RBI has raised rates and bond yields have risen in the capital market.



