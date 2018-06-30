Mutual fund houses' cut in trail commission to hit advisors

Mutual fund (MF) houses have slashed the trail commission paid to distributors and this could hit the income of independent financial advisors (IFAs) by up to 15-20 per cent. On May 29, the additional expense charged in lieu of exit loads by fund schemes was reduced to five basis points (bps), from 20 bps earlier.

In 2012, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had permitted fund houses to charge 20 bps of the assets under management of a scheme as compensation for ploughing back exit loads. Fund houses have now gone ahead and reduced the trail commission paid to distributors by ...