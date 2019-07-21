Mutual fund Industry adds 529,633 folios in June: Here're the details

The mutual fund (MF) industry saw 529,633 of new folios getting added in June, which took the total industry tally to 83.8 million folios. Folio numbers are linked to individual investor accounts. However, an investor can have multiple accounts.

The majority of folio additions were seen in open-end equity schemes. In June, the folio count in this category was up by 450,024, rising to 58.8 million folios. "Investor appetite has improved for equities with election-linked uncertainty now out of the way," said a fund manager. Meanwhile, folios were up by just 102,110 in ...