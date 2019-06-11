Mutual fund managers not investing in their own schemes, say experts

Fund managers of credit risk funds have little or no money invested in the schemes they manage, in a period when such schemes saw a steep erosion in their net asset values. Data assessed for different periods over the past year show that 11 of the 20 credit risk schemes had nil investments from their respective fund managers.

Eight schemes had investments totalling Rs 8.1 crore, about 70 per cent of which were investments from fund managers of Aditya Birla Sun Life Credit Risk Fund. The category has assets of over Rs 80,000 crore, meaning the fund managers' total investments came ...