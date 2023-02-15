JUST IN
Bharat Forge dips 7% on weak performance of overseas subsidiaries in Q3
'Mutual fund ownership of Adani group stocks is not very high'
Torrent Power soars 9% post Q3 results; announces special dividend
MARKET LIVE: Sensex off day's low, turns flat; RIL, Tata Steel rise 1%
Stocks to watch: Eicher Motors, Voda Idea, Siemens, Bharat Forge, ONGC
Sensex surges 600 points to scale 61,000-mark; ITC and RIL sparkle
Budget slow on fiscal consolidation, ambitious on revenue target: S&P
Bonds recoup losses after inflation shock as long-term players step in
Consumers in India becoming smart shoppers due to rising inflation: Study
Hindenburg effect: Trading volumes rose amid rout in Adani Group shares
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Torrent Power soars 9% post Q3 results; announces special dividend
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Mutual fund ownership of Adani group stocks is not very high: Equirus

Primary markets will take few months to recover, says Ashutosh Tiwari of Equirus. Investors, he said, are now only interested in businesses which have better historical growth and cash flow profile.

Topics
Adani Group | Market Outlook | Market trends

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Ashutosh Tiwari, managing director â€“ research at Equirus
Ashutosh Tiwari, managing director â€“ research at Equirus

It has been a choppy start to 2023 for the markets. ASHUTOSH TIWARI, managing director – research at Equirus, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an interview that global liquidity is likely to remain tight going ahead, which combined with recession fears, might keep the market volatile in the near-term. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 10:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.