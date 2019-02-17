Mutual funds churn portfolio as equity flows see further moderation

Fund houses are churning their portfolios in anticipation of higher volatility in the run-up to the general elections and equity flows seeing further moderation. In January, fund managers increased their exposures to private banking majors like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank and YES Bank saw some reduction in exposures.

In the auto sector, fund managers trimmed their exposure to Maruti Suzuki. Within the information technology (IT) sector, mutual funds (MFs) added Infosys, while reducing exposure to Wipro and HCL Technologies. However, sectoral ...