MF growth slows down in 2022 after sprinting three years on the trot

The mutual fund industry's growth moderated in calendar year 2022 as a subdued equity market resulted in negative or low mark-to-market gains for fund houses. Data from the Association of (Amfi) in India shows that the industry's assets under management (AUM) for the October-December 2022 period were Rs 40.3 trillion on an average, which is 5.4 per cent higher than the average AUM of the same period in 2021. In the previous three calendar years, the industry had grown in double digits.