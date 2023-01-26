JUST IN
Post Covid blues: Distributors gain as direct MF platforms lose steam
Enam AMC looking to raise $1 billion from its maiden vision portfolio
Manish Gunwani to replace Anoop Bhaskar as CIO-Equities at IDFC MF
Mutual fund's SIP investors redeemed over Rs 40K crore in H2CY22
Yield-to-maturity of debt funds now similar across durations, shows data
Explained: Why the 'sponsorless' mutual funds could be a good idea
Kenneth Andrade's PMS gets in-principle approval for mutual fund foray
MFs eye GIFT City route to cross foreign investment limit barrier
Surging ahead: Mutual fund investor count rose 20% in 2022, shows data
Market regulator Sebi considers allowing sponsor-less mutual funds
Business Standard

Setting benchmarks: Here are 10 high-performance diversified equity schemes

They are an assortment of above-average short- and long-term returns, low expense ratios, and lower investment risk. Krishna Kant cherry-picks the best in class

Topics
Mutual Funds | Equity MFs | Investment

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
It is becoming increasingly tough for mutual fund (MF) managers to beat the broader market or benchmark equity indices.

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 22:40 IST

