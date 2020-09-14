Mutual funds huddle to play Sebi's googly on multi-cap schemes

The Rs 27-trillion domestic mutual fund (MF) industry will soon get into a huddle to decide how to play the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) googly on multi-cap schemes. Sources say the scheme merger, label change or requesting Sebi to introduce a new category are among the options mulled by asset managers.

Industry players will soon build a consensus and approach the markets regulator. Sebi has also taken a flexible stance. In a statement on Sunday, the regulator said rebalancing is just one of the routes to achieve compliance with the circular and ...