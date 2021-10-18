Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities is bullish on this power-related stock

-
Bull spread Strategy on PFC
Buy PFC OCT 150 CALL at Rs 5.3 & simultaneously sell 160 CALL at Rs 2.7
Lot Size 6200
Cost of the strategy Rs 2.6 (Rs 16120 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 45880 If PFC closes at or above 160 on 28 Oct expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 152.6
Rationale:
We have seen long build up in the PFC Futures, where we have seen 21% rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 4%.
The stock price has broken out from the downward slopping trendline on the weekly chart, adjoining the highs of 13-April 2017 and 19-March 2021.
RSI and MFI Oscillators are placed above 60 and sloping upwards, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
Plus DI is trading above Minus DI while ADX line is placed above 25, indicating momentum in the current uptrend.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
