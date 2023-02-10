Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests Bull Spread strategy on IGL

BULL SPREAD Strategy on IGL



Buy IGL (23-Feb Expiry) 440 CALL at Rs 7 & simultaneously sell 450 CALL at Rs 4



Lot Size: 1,375



Cost of the strategy: Rs 3 (Rs 4,125 per strategy)



Maximum profit Rs 9,675 if IGL closes at or above Rs 450 on 23 February expiry



Breakeven Point: Rs 443

Approx margin required: Rs 21,000

Rationale:

>> We have seen long build up in the IGL Futures during the February series till now, where we have seen 10 per cent addition in Open Interest with price rising by 5 per cent.



>> The stock price has broken out on the daily chart on 08-Feb with higher volumes.

>> The stock price has been taking support at 200 day EMA since January 2023.

>> Momentum Oscillators like RSI (11) and MFI (10) are sloping upwards and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.

>>Plus DI is trading above minus DI, while ADX line has started sloping upward, indicating stock price is likely to gather momentum in the coming days.



Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.



Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is senior derivatives & technical research analyst at . He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.