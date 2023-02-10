Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests Bull Spread strategy on IGL

-
ALSO READ
ONGC, Oil India to gain most from gas price hike; IGL worst hit: Analysts
ONGC, Oil India gain up to 6% as govt increases gas prices; MGL falls 4%
IGL, MGL gain up to 4% post Kirit Parikh panel gas pricing recommendations
Gas stocks in focus: MGL, IGL may zoom up to 16%; Gujarat Gas faces hurdle
City gas distribution stocks in focus: IGL, MGL, Gujarat Gas up 4%
-
BULL SPREAD Strategy on IGL
Buy IGL (23-Feb Expiry) 440 CALL at Rs 7 & simultaneously sell 450 CALL at Rs 4
Lot Size: 1,375
Cost of the strategy: Rs 3 (Rs 4,125 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 9,675 if IGL closes at or above Rs 450 on 23 February expiry
Breakeven Point: Rs 443
Approx margin required: Rs 21,000
Rationale:
>> We have seen long build up in the IGL Futures during the February series till now, where we have seen 10 per cent addition in Open Interest with price rising by 5 per cent.
>> The stock price has broken out on the daily chart on 08-Feb with higher volumes.
>> The stock price has been taking support at 200 day EMA since January 2023.
>> Momentum Oscillators like RSI (11) and MFI (10) are sloping upwards and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
>>Plus DI is trading above minus DI, while ADX line has started sloping upward, indicating stock price is likely to gather momentum in the coming days.
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
=================================
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is senior derivatives & technical research analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 08:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU